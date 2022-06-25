JDC-Miller confirmed as first Porsche 963 customer team

John Church, John Miller, and the Minnesota-based JDC-Miller Motorsports team have become the first customer team to purchase one of Porsche’s new-for-2023 963 GTP cars to campaign in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. A second customer team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winners of the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2021 with its privateer Cadillac DPi-V.R, the JDC-Miller team will receive full technical support from Porsche with the 4.6-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid prototype. Along with its customer teams, Porsche will campaign a pair of factory 963s next season as the GTP class looks to grow significantly with at least four Porsches and works entries from Acura, BMW and Cadillac. Lamborghini will become the fifth factory GTP participant in 2024.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with Porsche,” Church said. “To be associated with an iconic brand such as Porsche and their incredible legacy in racing is just very special. A lot of work went into making this happen and we feel strongly that we have found the best possible partner for the future and look forward to adding to the incredible success Porsche has already enjoyed in IMSA.”

Porsche Motorsport North America president and CEO Volker Holzmeyer is proud to see JDC join the long line of North American customer teams.

“It is a very special day for Porsche Motorsport, particularly PMNA, to be able to announce our first customer Porsche 963 for IMSA,” he said. “That we can say it is an established team with a championship pedigree like JDC-Miller MotorSports is especially gratifying. While this will be our first foray into a partnership with JDC-Miller, their track record, attention to detail as well as enthusiasm has already confirmed this will be a successful relationship. We look forward to 2023 when, together, we can again challenge for overall wins.”

The engagement with Porsche represents the biggest move for JDC-Miller since its formation in 1994.

“We worked very hard to get to this point and I could not be more proud of my partner John Church and everyone in our group and company including our partners who have contributed to our success,” Miller said. “These are very exciting times for our team but I think we have proven in the past as well as in the current ongoing season that we are ready for this new chapter and challenge with the support and partner such as Porsche.”