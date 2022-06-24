Lola returns under new ownership

One of the world’s most successful open-wheel and sports car manufacturers is returning under the leadership and investment of businessman and IMSA driver Till Bechtolscheimer, who has taken ownership of U.K.-based Lola Cars Ltd.

“With the completion of the transaction, Lola Cars Ltd. now controls all of the assets of the iconic British brand that has designed and produced nearly 5000 race cars spanning 400 different model types, gaining unparalleled success in motorsport championships around the world including IndyCar, Le Mans, Formula 1, Formula 3000, Formula 5000, A1GP and Touring Cars,” the company announced.

Having ceased operations in 2012, Bechtolscheimer is charged with restoring Lola’s place in the industry as a leader in chassis design and mass production, aerodynamic development with its wind tunnel, and customer service.

“Our plan is to reestablish Lola as a leading design and engineering force in modern motorsport,” said the Briton who competes for Gradient Racing in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with an Acura NSX GT3. “I have built a career investing in energy efficiency and see motorsport playing a significant role in the innovation and testing of new solutions. Through Lola, we hope to develop and provide investment for some of these solutions. I have a huge amount of respect for the industry and understand that this will be a long process.

“We have immediate plans for substantial upgrades to the Lola Technical Centre, in particular the wind tunnel, and are actively working towards our first project to put new Lolas back on track. I firmly believe that our biggest asset is the Lola name and what it means to so many in the motorsport industry, it will help us to attract great talent and form lasting partnerships.”