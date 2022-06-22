TV ratings: Montreal, Knoxville, SRX opener

A rare off week for NASCAR’s Cup Series left Formula 1, NHRA and the returning SRX series to rule the motorsports airwaves last weekend.

F1’s Canadian Grand Prix aired live on ABC Sunday and averaged a 0.78 Nielsen rating and 1.380 million viewers, per ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was a modest gain from the 0.60/1.056m that watched the French GP on ESPN on this weekend last year. However, this year’s average includes the 90-minute pre-race show. The race telecast itself (2-4:13pm ET) averaged 1.7m viewers, which ABC/ESPN says is the largest audience for a Canadian GP on record, topping the 1.5 million that watched it on FOX in 2007.

Through nine races, ESPN/ABC is averaging 1.3 million for F1 this season, up 39 percent over first nine races of 2021 (950K).

After maintaining an impressively consistent audience for the inaugural Camping World SRX Series season on CBS, the short-track series had a downturn in audience for last Saturday night’s 2022 season opener. CBS’s live telecast from Five Flags Speedway averaged 0.58/951,000, down from a 0.79/1.256m for last year’s opener at Stafford Springs.

The NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series was also back on broadcast TV with the finals from Bristol airing live late Sunday afternoon on FOX, where it averaged 0.54/897,000 viewers. That’s a solid improvement on the 0.46/738K that watched the finals from New Hampshire on FOX last June.

The Camping World Truck Series was the only national NASCAR division running last weekend — running opposite SRX on Saturday night at Knoxville. The FS1 telecast averaged 0.39/625,000 on FS1, down from the previous Saturday’s 0.44/777,000 at Sonoma.