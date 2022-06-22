FIA move on porpoising ‘overtly biased’ to helping Mercedes - Horner

The technical directive issued ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix showed the FIA’s stance on porpoising is “overtly biased” to fixing Mercedes’ issues, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Ahead of the race weekend the FIA announced its intention to introduce a technical directive that would define an acceptable level of bouncing that drivers can be subjected to. Any team that exceeded that threshold during a race weekend would be forced to make changes, but many teams have pushed back against the move, with Horner saying the fact Mercedes was prepared with a solution that the technical directive would allow suggests it was the only team being helped by the governing body’s stance.

“On the evidence of (Canada), Azerbaijan and this race were always going to be two of the worst races on the calendar,” Horner said. “It didn’t look like an issue in the race. And of course there is a process of these things to be introduced.

“What was particularly disappointing was the second stay, because that has to be discussed in a technical forum and that is overtly biased to sorting one team’s problems out, which were the only team that turned up here with it even in advance of the TD. So work that one out.”

Horner says he told Toto Wolff that it wasn’t an issue for the majority of the grid during a team bosses meeting on Saturday — at which Netflix cameras were present to record the discussions for next season’s “Drive To Survive” series.

“I think there was an element of theatre going on in that meeting, so maybe with Lewis’s (Hamilton) new movie coming along, he’s getting in role for it!

“Well, as a meeting it was a shame that… obviously Ferrari presented its position regarding the TD and Toto is campaigning for a change in regulations — which is somewhat ironic because his car looked quite quick (on Sunday) with not a lot of bouncing. I think it was just pointed out to him clearly that perhaps his issues were within rather than everybody’s issue?

“The issue with Mercedes is more severe, or certainly has been prior to (Canada), than any other car. That surely is down to the team — that’s within their control to deal with that.

“It’s not affecting others. I know they’ve said that other drivers have been complaining; our drivers have never complained ever about porpoising or…they’ve said certain circuits could do with tidying up and perhaps resurfacing in places but certainly we haven’t had an issue with bouncing.

“The problem is they are running their car so stiff, I think their concept is the issue rather than the regulation.”