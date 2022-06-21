Qualifying begins at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Race week kicks off Tuesday for The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, with two divisions making qualifying runs.

All three sections of the course were open to drivers making their early morning practice runs.

Lower Section – Qualifying

The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division revved up for qualifying runs on the lower section of the course. Cam Ingram behind the wheel of his No. 9 2020 Porsche GT4 Clubsport (pictured above) was top qualifier in the division.

Time Attack 1 drivers also completed their qualifying attempts today with David Donohue in the top spot.

Practice and Qualifying sessions continue for the sold-out 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, this week.

Time Attack 1 competitor, Sead Causevic made two attempts, but flipped the car just past the start line on his third. Causevic was not injured.

Middle Section – Practice

Rhys Millen, Tommy Boileau and James Clay ran well through the middle section, setting top times in the Pikes Peak Open division. Millen’s time was 2m26.41s1 behind the wheel of the 2016 E-Motion Porsche GT3R TT.

The Open Wheel division was led by 2021 Rookie of the Year, Codie Vahsholtz, in the 2013 Ford Open with a section time of 2m33.656s. Paul Dallenbach also posted strong runs in his new entry, a 2020 Sierra Alpha.

Upper Section – Practice – Unlimited and Exhibition Divisions

For Exhibition, David Donner turned the fastest time of 2m38.612s in his ‘22 Porsche Turbo S. Blake Fuller crashed at Cog Cut when his Tesla overshot the braking zone, ending up in the boulders, but was able to walk away uninjured.

The first day of practice was rough on the Unlimited class. Dan Novembre, Rod Millen and Robin Shute all experienced mechanical issues preventing them from making full runs.

Derek Boyd in his ’08 Mitsubishi Evo X with a 2m48.581s notched the fastest time.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

UP NEXT: On Wednesday, the Exhibition and Unlimited divisions will make their qualifying attempts. The 2022 Race Day Run Order is as follows:

1. The Exhibition Division competitors will run slowest to fastest based upon qualifying times.

2. The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama Division will run slowest to fastest based upon qualifying times.

3. The remaining competitors will run fastest to slowest based upon qualifying times (regardless of division). These cars will not run in any specific division order.

Qualification times will be determined by the competitor’s best time on the Lower Section during Official Qualifying held Tuesday-Thursday The final Run Order will be based upon qualification times. The Race Director and/or Director of Competition reserves the right to adjust the Run Order.