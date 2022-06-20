Newgarden leads Penske 1-2-3 at Iowa IndyCar test

Nineteen NTT IndyCar Series drivers were in action on Monday at the 0.875-mile Iowa oval, and across the times set in the morning and afternoon, Team Penske’s trio of Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Scott McLaughlin topped the field in preparation for next month’s doubleheader race weekend.

Along with Team Penske, A.J. Foyt Racing, Arrow McLaren SP, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Meyer Shank Racing, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing were in attendance. Drivers kept busy amid toasty temperatures that crept past 90F, with Power leading the group at 282 laps turned. No incidents took place.

“First time at Iowa, so for me it was learning what the tire [degradation] does and what the car does over long runs,” McLaughlin told RACER. “I had an idea that the car would act like it would at Gateway, but it’s a different beast. Certainly makes it different to try and tame this track, and I learned a ton off the guys. Josef, at lunch break, gave me a lot of tips and I put some of them to use in the afternoon and made some time.”

McLaughlin was blown away by the high sustained speed and the short lap times.

“It’s sick. It’s like a video game. It’s awesome,” he said. “Big focus for me was figuring out the difference between old and new tires, as being out there on old tires while other guys were on new-tire runs and me still having to make speed was the main thing to learn. Super-fun track. It was great to run the second groove, too, and to have lane diversity. Iowa’s right up my alley.”

All times unofficial

1: Josef Newgarden, 18.377s

2: Will Power, 18.522s

3: Scott McLaughlin, 18.537s

4: Takuma Sato, 18.597s

5: Christian Lundgaard, 18.702s

6: Pato O’Ward, 18.819s

7: Marcus Ericsson, 18.830s

8: Graham Rahal, 18.840s

9: Helio Castroneves, 18.865s

10: Scott Dixon, 18.879s

11: Jack Harvey, 18.890s

12: David Malukas, 18.890s

13: Jimmie Johnson, 19.042s

14: Alex Palou, 19.047s

15: Simon Pagenaud, 19.079s

16: Callum Ilott, 19.205s

17: Felix Rosenqvist, 19.249s

18: Kyle Kirkwood, 19.312s

19: Dalton Kellett, 19.562s