Schumacher hoped for more out of Montreal qualifying

Mick Schumacher insists he hoped for more from qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix despite Haas being the only team to qualify with both drivers in the top six.

In challenging conditions after persistent rain and cold temperatures, Haas took advantage of issues for Sergio Perez and George Russell — as well as Charles Leclerc’s grid penalty — to lock-out row three. Kevin Magnussen will start fifth ahead of his team-mate, but Schumacher had been even higher at times during the session and isn’t fully satisfied with his best ever qualifying result.

“I mean, obviously I was hoping for more. [I] think there was more in the car and myself,” Schumacher said. “I didn’t maximize the last set [of tires] because of traffic and other moments, but in general [I’m] very happy about qualifying.

“It’s great, but I think everyone is also cautiously happy as we still have tomorrow to go, but we’ve done a good job for today which is good for the team.

“Anything can happen [in the race]. This is Montreal — obviously a lot of laps and opportunities to fend off, but also attack, so we don’t give up today.”

Schumacher admits it was nice to silence some of his critics after a tough start to his second season in Formula 1, having yet to score a point in his short F1 career.

“It’s obviously nice to have a good result but it’s something to build on; just prove to everybody I’m here for a reason.

“I don’t really listen to [critics]. I’m here for a reason and that’s because I love the sport and love racing. I’ve proven enough, I think, in my junior days to have a reason to be here. [Again], I love the sport and that’s why I’m here.”

Magnussen also praised his team-mate for the performance that gave Haas its best qualifying result as a team.

“Yeah, pleased for him; he did a really good job in qualifying,” Magnussen said. “I could see he was quick, but really happy for the whole team.

“I wish there was points for today but they’re tomorrow. Really good job from the whole team today. In these conditions it’s so much about sending you out at the right time and figuring out how to use your laps. P5 and P6 — really happy about that.

“There’s some fast people at the back, and also right behind me, so I’m certainly not thinking that P5 is going to be our target tomorrow. We’ll take it if we can, of course, but our car is around the middle of the field pace-wise in the race, so we’re starting a little bit on the front foot… Let’s see. I’ll be very happy if we finish inside the top 10.”

