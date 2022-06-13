NTE/SSR Lamborghini returns to GTD for Watkins Glen

The Lamborghini Huracan entered by NTE/SSR will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship grid at Watkins Glen after missing three out of the last four GT Daytona rounds of the season.

Don Yount will partner with Jaden Conwright and former Porsche works driver Marco Holzer.

“I’m thrilled to be getting our GTD program back on track, literally,” team owner Paul Mata said. “It was heartbreaking for us to miss Long Beach, Mid-Ohio and Detroit, but we made the most of the time we had, and we’re excited to enter the second half of the 2022 season. We have some great things in store, and I’m looking forward to kicking off this string of upcoming races with such a strong driver line-up.”

The team’s best result this season is a sixth-place finish at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca which came after they qualified second on the grid. A fourth-place finish in last year’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen still stands as the best result in its history.

Last year’s race at Watkins Glen was where 23-year-old Jaden Conwright made his sports car racing debut and qualified the team’s Lamborghini an impressive third.

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Watkins Glen after making my debut in GTD one year ago,” Conwright said. “We came just shy of a podium last year, so I think we have some unfinished business this time. NTE/SSR has been making steady progress with our Lamborghini Huracan GT3 so I’m sure we’ll be in the sharp end with Don and Marco in the car alongside me!”