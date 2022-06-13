IndyCar manufacturers push first ERS test to July

The NTT IndyCar Series’ plans to conduct its first test of the new-for-2024 energy recovery system made by MAHLE later this month have been postponed until July at the behest of its engine manufacturers.

RACER has confirmed both Chevrolet and Honda have requested to move the maiden ERS test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to next month. The delay was requested to give Chevy Racing/Ilmor Engineering and Honda Performance Development more time with the 100hp units mated to new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6s in their respective dyno cells.

Chevy and Honda completed their first tests of the 2024 internal combustion engines in March on the IMS road course where both turbo engines performed flawlessly. The latest delivery from MAHLE is said to be the supercapacitor that will hold and quickly release the harvested power to the rear wheels.

With the relatively late arrival of the ERS units, RACER understands the call to push the first track outing with the 2.4-liter motors and ERS comes from a desire to work through more kinks and learn more about the behavior of the ERS units in the confines of the dyno cells to reduce the likelihood of unforeseen problems arising on track.