LM24 Hour 17: Calm for leaders while Project 1 Porsche crashes hard

Seven hours remain in the 90th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Toyota Gazoo Racing continues to lead overall and in the Hypercar class.

As before, the No.8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid of Brendon Hartley leads by one lap from the No.7 Toyota of José Maria López, after the No.7 Toyota was afflicted with a hybrid issue in the previous hour.

Behind them, the No.709 Glickenhaus Racing SCG 007 LMH now driven by Ryan Briscoe is carrying on in third place overall. All of the Hypercars are in the overall top 20, with the No.708 Glickenhaus of Olivier Pla running sixth overall, and the No.36 Alpine Elf Team A480-Gibson back in 17th overall.

JOTA have their two cars running in the top three in LMP2, led by the No.38 Oreca 07-Gibson of Will Stevens, and the No.28 of Ed Jones third behind the No.9 Prema Orlen Team Oreca of Louis Delétraz in second. Algarve Pro Racing’s No.45 Oreca leads LMP2 Pro-Am with Steven Thomas on board.

Alexander Sims still has the No.64 Corvette Racing C8.R running at the front in GTE Pro, punctuated with him setting the fastest lap in class for the race during this stint. James Calado is second in class aboard the No.51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, and Frédéric Makowiecki is third in the No.91 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR.

After their puncture and front-end damage, the No.92 Porsche GT Team car was able to return to the race, but is now sixth in class and two laps off the lead.

Brendan Iribe was running as high as third place in the GTE Am class, but his No.56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR crashed hard on the approach to the Daytona chicane. Iribe was thankfully uninjured in a crash eerily similar to the one Michael Fassbender had in Qualifying Practice, but this likely will mean that both of Team Project 1’s cars will be retired from the race.

🟨 Slow Zone 🟨 Big off for the #56 Team @Project1_93 Porsche. Driver Brendan Iribe and the marshals are all ok. Game over for the team? ⏱️https://t.co/4J3q5Z45q3#LeMans24 | @FIAWEC pic.twitter.com/shqTQuiPSq — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 12, 2022

The incident resulted in a Slow Zone across the Mulsanne straight.

The No.33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR still leads GTE Am, piloted by Ben Keating. After a spin in the Karting esses in the last hour, the No.79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche of Cooper MacNeil is back up to second, followed by the No.77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche of Christian Ried in third.

HOUR 17 STANDINGS