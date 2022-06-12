'I think they should park him for a bit,' Power says of DeFrancesco

It took three tries to get a quote from Will Power that wasn’t dominated by curse words or comments that would lead to fines being levied by the NTT IndyCar Series.

Seething after being hit from behind and sent into the Turn 5 wall early in the race by Andretti Autosport rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, the Team Penske driver’s blood pressure was lowered from a boil with the help of his wife Liz.

With TV cameras waiting to interview the former championship leader who finished P19, one position behind DeFrancesco — who was given a stop-and-go penalty by IndyCar — Power told RACER how he’d like to see the matter handled after the race.

“I think they should park him for a bit,” he said. “I think that it would be a smart thing and make him think about it, because he didn’t just do it to me. [A.J. Foyt Racing’s Kyle] Kirkwood came up after the race and said, ‘Did DeFrancesco run you off, too?’ So he’s clearly doing it to a lot of people.”

For his part, DeFrancesco — who earned a second penalty for speeding on pit lane — pointed to where the rumble started with Power in Turn 3 as the real beginning of what took place two corners later that ruined their respective days.

“It was a perfect drive from us,” he said. “We had a great start and a great car. We were up to, I think, 14th from 21st. We were slicing and dicing through people. In the incident with Will Power, I had a great run on him out of Turn 1, then he shoved me off the track into Turn 3, then going into Turn 5 he moved to the inside. I then went to the outside because I saw him coming back over so I went to dive on the inside and we made contact, then we got the penalty. IndyCar made the call they made, that’s the way it goes.”