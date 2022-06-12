Hendrick Motorsports surpasses 100,000 miles led in the NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick Motorsports didn’t close out Sunday’s race at Sonoma Raceway with a win, but the organization did reach the milestone of 100,000 miles led in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The feat was accomplished as Chase Elliott led in the final laps of the second stage in the Toyota / Save Mart 350. Elliott finished the job for Hendrick Motorsports after Kyle Larson led the first 26 laps from pole.

Hendrick Motorsports is the first team in the NASCAR Cup Series to lead 100,000 miles.

Both Elliot and Larson led 26 laps each Sunday afternoon. The team entered the day needing 50 laps led to hit the milestone.

Miles led by Hendrick Motorsports drivers:

1. Jeff Gordon: 31,523.282

2. Jimmie Johnson: 24,871.212

3. Chase Elliott: 5,819.724

4. Geoff Bodine: 5,167.738

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr.: 4,347.677

6. Kyle Larson: 3,959.528

While both Elliott and Larson looked like they’d be in contention for the race win, pit road woes bit both. Elliott rebounded from going to the rear of the field to start the final stage when he was penalized for pitting outside the box. The No. 9 team noticed the left-rear wheel was loose and had Elliott back up, but he did not park the car fully into his pit stall.

Elliott, who was leading when the penalty was called, finished eighth. William Byron finished ninth, giving Hendrick Motorsports two drivers in the top 10.

Larson finished 15th. He fell out of contention when the right-front wheel came off his No. 5 Chevrolet and caused a caution with 28 laps to go.

Alex Bowman was the lowest finishing Hendrick driver in 16th place.

The four teammates have combined to lead 1,548.91 miles this season.

Last year, Hendrick Motorsports became the winningest team in the NASCAR Cup Series with a victory (269) by Larson in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway.