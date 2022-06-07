Road America set for a repave in late 2022

This weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Road America will be the last on the existing pavement. The beloved road course is scheduled to have all four miles replaced with a new track surface starting in October.

According to the circuit based in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, additional facility-wide improvements will also be made with a “complete upgrade to the Johnsonville Bridge between Turns 8 and 9, safety enhancements to Turns 9 and11 encompassing over 2,000 sq. ft. of poured concrete, terraced viewing area for golf carts atop Turn 13,” and “improved drainage areas and the paving of pit lane.”

Thanks to Road America’s popularity, profits generated from its attendees for its IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, vintage, and club racing events have allowed the facility to constantly upgrade the sprawling property.

“Attracting 800,000 visitors a year from every corner of the world, economic impact studies show that Road America, its events, and visitors generate more than $110 million annually to the local area,” the track wrote.

“Over the past 10 seasons, the track has seen massive infrastructure improvements totaling over $18 million which includes many new buildings, features, track and safety projects. Significant funds are consistently reinvested, and fans can see many enhancements every year. Current and future reinvestment commitments total over $9 million, and the track continues to prosper.”