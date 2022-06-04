Grosjean mystified by Detroit qualifying crash

Romain Grosjean’s No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda snapped sideways at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session for the Detroit Grand Prix, and after the left-rear made contact with the wall, the damage to his suspension caused a second and much bigger crash. The entire episode caught the Swiss-born Frenchman by surprise.

“It was a decent hit, but we sucked,” he said of the team’s lack of pole-contending speed. “I don’t know why. We were really good in FP1, really good this morning, and just…the car let go. I don’t know why.”

Big sideways snaps have been a regular sight this weekend at Belle Isle, with quite a few slides, saves and a handful of collisions. While Grosjean wasn’t the first to crash, the damage done to the No. 28 car was among the heaviest throughout the two days of running.

“I don’t know why I made the first contact because I didn’t do anything different from the lap before,” added Grosjean, who will start 12th. “We just need to analyze and get better because obviously that’s not what we want.”