Andretti Autosport confirms Kirkwood in, Rossi out for 2023

As expected, Andretti Autosport has confirmed Kyle Kirkwood as Alexander Rossi’s replacement in the No. 27 Honda after the 2022 season concludes. With Rossi’s departure from Andretti now confirmed, his new team Arrow McLaren SP, is likely to announce his arrival later this week at Detroit, which RACER trailed in a May 5 Silly Season update.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to Andretti Autosport next year and represent AutoNation,” said Kirkwood. “Andretti Autosport is a place I’ve called home for years past and I have truly felt like family. I have a ton of loyalty to the team, and it means a lot to have Michael and the Andretti team offer me this opportunity. AutoNation has been doing great work in raising awareness and funding for cancer research. I’m honored to Drive Pink (DRVPNK) next season.”

“I have worked extremely hard this season and will continue to work harder every day for the A.J. Foyt team. I want to thank the entire team at A.J. Foyt Racing for giving me the opportunity to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series. The group on the No. 14 car have been incredible and I am beyond grateful to them for all the amazing experiences we have been able to share together so far this season.”

Team owner Michael Andretti thanked Rossi for his contributions since arriving in 2016.

“Alexander has been a great contender for us, and we’ve enjoyed having him as part of the team for seven seasons,” Andretti said. “He’s won races and become a leader in the team, but all careers and all teams evolve, and we’ve mutually decided it’s time for each of us to move on. I have no doubt he’ll have a continued, successful IndyCar career and we wish him the best. In the meantime, we are all working hard to finish the 2022 season strong.”