Ericsson scoops $3.1 million with Indy win

Marcus Ericsson took home the equivalent of a half-season’s budget to field an NTT IndyCar Series entry after receiving $3.1 million for winning the 106th Indianapolis 500.

The total prize fund of $16,000,200 and the Swede’s share of it mark a new high for the event.

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Roger Penske said. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward received $1 million for his run to second place, and in another Indy-related piece of news, Ericsson’s teammate Jimmie Johnson was named Rookie of the Year at the 500.