Verstappen rules out Indy 500: ‘I don’t need to risk my life’

Max Verstappen says he will never chase the Monaco-Indy-Le Mans “triple crown” because he doesn’t want to risk his life at the Indianapolis 500, but he has respect for drivers who compete in the “insane” race.

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix once again took place on the same day as the Indy 500, leading to the top three F1 finishers being asked about the potential of challenging for the triple crown in the future. Both Verstappen and Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez — who won on Sunday in Monaco — have achieved one of the three iconic race victories so far, leaving Indy and Le Mans to take on, but Verstappen says he won’t be going for the accolade.

“I’ve no desire to chase the triple crown, at least, not IndyCar,” Verstappen said. “I appreciate what they do. It’s insane, these drivers… I have a lot of respect for what they achieve there but for me, especially not being in F1 for such a long time already, I don’t need to risk my life there and potentially injure myself, your legs, whatever or… it’s just not worth it anymore, let’s say like that.

“Maybe Le Mans. I do like endurance races, so I will probably do some, hopefully soon, but for me, it doesn’t really matter. Of course I try to be good in F1, I try to be good in whatever I do, but that desire of the triple crown or whatever — not interested.”

Perez said he also has no ambition to take on the challenge of Indianapolis, but thinks a tilt at Le Mans is just as unlikely for him.

“I have no interest, to be honest,” Perez said. “In endurance, I don’t know if I’ll do that one day. I don’t think so. I think once I am done with F1, I need to go back and look after my kids. I already have three, so I’ll be quite busy. I think that’s more for these two guys.”

Along with Verstappen, Perez was referencing Carlos Sainz — second in Monaco — but the Spaniard simply replied: “No, thanks.”

Former Sauber F1 driver Marcus Ericsson scored a first-time win in this year’s edition of the Indy 500, joining a group of recent winners who have also raced in F1 — Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi and Juan Pablo Montoya.