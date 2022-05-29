Ilott escapes heavy Indy crash

Turn 2 claimed its second car during the Indy 500 as rookie Callum Ilott spun and slammed the outside wall before ricocheting to hit the inside wall at a high rate of speed.

The Briton spun on his own on lap 68, just as Rinus VeeKay did on lap 39, but there was enough energy and momentum left after the first hit to fire the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing chassis–minus its nose — into the inner barrier, which likely destroyed the chassis.

Ilott emerged from the car on his own and stepped into the safety struck for transport to the infield medical center for checks.

“All OK,” said Ilott. “A little bit of an issue with the right hand but we’ll see how it is in a couple of days. Sorry for the team as well because it wasn’t running too bad until then.”