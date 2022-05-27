O’Ward signs contract extension with AMSP

Pato O’Ward will drive for the Arrow McLaren SP NTT IndyCar Series team through 2025. The contract extension for the 22-year-old from Mexico is the first of a few driver confirmations in the works for the team.

“The entire team is excited that Pato is onboard for the long haul,” said AMSP president Taylor Kiel. “He is an important part of our plan here at Arrow McLaren SP — his energy and work ethic is infectious. Having watched him develop since he joined the team, I look forward to building on these foundations to increase our performance and achieve our common goals in the years to come.”

After testing the market, O’Ward chose to stay with AMSP where he’s expected to lead the team into IndyCar’s new hybrid era that debuts in 2024.

“I am incredibly happy to have locked in my future with Arrow McLaren SP,” he said. “This team has truly felt like home for me over the past three years and I can’t wait to build on our success as we compete for wins and championships. I want to thank the whole team for this opportunity. This is exactly where I want to be.”