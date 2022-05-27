McLaren to run Senna name on F1 cars permanently

McLaren will carry Ayrton Senna’s name on its Formula 1 cars from the Monaco Grand Prix onwards in recognition of one of its most legendary drivers.

Senna won all three of his world championships with McLaren during a hugely successful spell with the team from 1988 to 1993, before making the move to Williams in 1994 but being killed in a crash in that year’s San Marino Grand Prix. Williams used to run Senna’s logo on its cars until this year, saying it wanted to look to the future, but McLaren will now add his name to its F1 cars on a permanent basis.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says the move to do so comes with the support of the Senna Foundation, calling him the most synonymous driver with the team since founder Bruce McLaren.

“Ayrton Senna is, and always will be, a McLaren legend,” Brown said. “His performances with McLaren, which earned him three drivers’ world championships, cemented his place as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers.

“When he tragically passed in 1994, the entire motorsport world felt a sense of irreplaceable loss, but his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of Formula 1 fans across the world. We feel it’s right that we, as McLaren, should recognize his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing.

“We feel it's right that we, as McLaren, should recognise his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing.”@ZBrownCEO explains why our F1 cars will carry Ayrton Senna’s name.#SennaSempre 🧡 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 27, 2022

“Starting from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, the McLaren MCL36 will carry the Senna logo, marking our commitment to celebrate his legacy. I can’t think of a better race than the Monaco Grand Prix to commence this recognition of Ayrton’s life. Having won the Grand Prix six times, more than any other driver, Ayrton proved that his skill and ability behind the wheel of an F1 car could rarely be matched.

“This addition to our F1 race cars will be permanent, and has been added with the support of the Senna family. It will serve as a constant reminder of Ayrton Senna’s sensational talent for us as a team, and for all our fans around the world.”

Presented by