Shell to become IndyCar fuel supplier in 2023

Shell will replace Speedway as the official fuel supplier of the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023. Pennzoil will also become the official oil of IndyCar; both brands are longtime sponsors and partners of Team Penske.

“We are proud of the global business relationship with Shell and Pennzoil that extends across our Penske companies,” Roger Penske said. “Over the years, we have experienced great success together on the track, and the relationship has evolved to include our transportation business operations all over the world. Our teams are also working with Shell and Pennzoil on product development and multiple sustainability initiatives to help keep us focused on the future.”

The elevation of Shell-Pennzoil within the IndyCar paddock follows Pennzoil’s naming as the series official motor oil and lubricant partner in 2021.

“For more than 100 years, Shell has been forging long-lasting relationships that extend beyond the brand and products the company produces,” said Steve Reindl, president, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Our relationship with Penske continues to evolve, both commercially and in motorsport, giving Shell and Penske a vast platform to pursue our respective sustainability and decarbonization goals.”