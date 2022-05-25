NHRA podcast: Tony Schumacher

NHRA podcast: Tony Schumacher

Podcasts

NHRA podcast: Tony Schumacher

By May 25, 2022 1:38 PM

By |

Tony Schumacher is ecstatic to be a full-time NHRA Top Fuel driver again after a few years of only being able to run here and there.

  • Embracing the new challenge of being on a single-car team, working with a new crew chief, and building a team with new guys
  • How it feels to be back
  • Forgetting bad habits in his time away; how hard it was to be left without a ride
  • If doubt crept in as years went by of whether he’d get another full-time ride
  • Depth of the Top Fuel class
  • How the relationship with dad works
  • Being a big guitar player and taking it everywhere
  • Not trusting hotel pillows
  • Growing his own peppers
  • Still being ‘The Sarge’ despite not driving the Army car

NHRA, Podcasts

MX-5 Cup | Round 6 – Mid-Ohio

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home