TV ratings: All-Star Race, Indy qualifying, Spanish GP

NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race played in Texas last weekend, with FS1’s telecast of the All-Star finale Sunday night averaging a 1.38 Nielsen rating and 2.481 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from 1.64/2.7m for last year’s All-Star race that ran in mid June at Texas. The All-Star open preliminary averaged 0.91/1.555m on FS1.

Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix on ESPN2 Sunday averaged 0.59 and 1.146m viewers, up from last year’s 0.55/857K and making it the most-viewed edition of the race on record according to ESPN, which notes that the average for the first six races of the year on ABC/ESPN networks is 1.4m, an increase of 44% over the same period last year. This weekend’s Monaco GP will air on both free-to-air and cable, with the race airing live on ESPN and being replayed later in the afternoon on ABC.

The new format for the Indianapolis 500 pole qualifying shootout paid off with a big increase in peak viewership. Sunday afternoon’s coverage on NBC averaged a 0.56 rating 915,000 viewers, compared to 0.39/649,000 for the NBC portion of last year’s qualifying. In 2021, another 270,000 viewers watched the Saturday session televised by now-defunct NBCSN, which ran this year on the Peacock Premium streaming platform.

NASCAR Xfinity Series action from Texas on Saturday averaged 0.45/692,000 viewers, while Friday night’s Camping World Truck race averaged 0.30/482,000, both on FS1.