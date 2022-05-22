Dixon storms to fastest Indy 500 pole average in history - 234.046mph

Scott Dixon has never heard an explosion of cheers like he did after posting a 234.437mph opening lap on the way to setting the fastest pole speed average in the 106 editions of the Indianapolis 500. The four-time Indy pole winner backed it up with a 234.162mph blast on his second lap, a 233.859mph tour on his third and a closer of 233.726mph to produce a four-lap average of 234.046mph and earn his fifth pole at the Speedway.

Dixon went last in the new Fast Six qualifying session and topped Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou whose 233.499mph gave CGR and Honda the top two starting spots ahead of Rinus VeeKay’s Chevy-powered Ed Carpenter Racing entry at a 233.385mph average.

Together, the three also produced the fastest average front row speed of all time at the Indy 500.

“That was a huge feat,” Dixon said of the Ganassi team placing four drivers in the Fast Six. The next test is to turn the team’s pole-day dominance into a race-day result.

“It’s all about the win,” he continued. “It’s a privilege to be on the pole. It’s damn hard to do. Everybody feels good about the situation, but not as good as I did when I won in 2008.”

Outside the Fast Six, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward was next on the list with a 232.705mph in his Chevy followed by teammate Felix Rosenqvist at 232.182mph, and Andretti Autosport rookie Romain Grosjean was impressive in ninth at 231.999mph after holding onto a Honda-powered car that came close to the walls on more than one occasion.

“We qualified seventh for the big show,” O’Ward said. “Honestly, I expected a bit more. We had very solid qualifying runs up until this point, so we are analyzing what happened on this qualifying run. It’s unfortunate but some things are out of your control. The team did a great job to put that car in a good place, and we had great balance — probably the best we’ve had all week. We’re in a good position to fight for the win on Sunday.”

In 10th, Takuma Sato generated a 231.670mph in the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda. Team Penske’s Will Power was 11th at 231.534mph in his Chevy and CGR’s Jimmie Johnson, who nearly hit the wall to start his run, closed the Fast 12 with a 231.264mph in his Honda.

UP NEXT: Practice, Monday, 1-3 p.m. ET

RESULTS