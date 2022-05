In this weekend’s edition of “Know the Track,” Ferrari Challenge driver Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Westlake) takes us through the tricky and technical Turn 9 at Watkins Glen International. Notable as the slowest corner on an otherwise high-speed track, Matt explains how the tricky cambers and sightlines of the corner require a specific approach to be successful. It is certainly a corner where a lot of time can be gained or lost.

Watch below or click here.