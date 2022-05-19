VIDEO: Indy 500 Thursday practice report with Colton Herta

Colton Herta breaks down the second day of practice for the Indy 500 with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
IndyCar 2hr ago
Sato leads Thursday Indy 500 practice
Thursday was a repeat of Tuesday’s practice session for the Indianapolis 500, as Scott Dixon sat atop the speed chart for most of (…)
SRO America 5hr ago
SRO America speeds into Cajun country
Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America and TC America competitors are headed toward a new challenge in the (…)
Ferrari Challenge 5hr ago
Watkins Glen next stop for Ferrari Challenge
Ferrari Challenge will make its third stop of the 2022 North American championship at Watkins Glen International, one of the most historic (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
The statistical quirk behind Herta's Indy GP win
Colton Herta’s victory on Saturday at the Indy Grand Prix moved the Andretti Autosport driver forward on a list of Hall of Fame IndyCar (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
F1 needs to consider impact of porpoising on driver health – Sainz
Carlos Sainz believes Formula 1 needs to consider the potential impact of porpoising on the long-term health of drivers. The 2022 regulations (…)
Rallying 8hr ago
It’s the battle of the Sebastiens, round 2, at WRC Rally Portugal
Toyota’s Kalle Rovanpera heads to Rally Portugal this weekend (May 19-22) aiming for a third straight victory in the 2022 FIA World Rally (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
Stenhouse making hay while sun shines on JTG Daugherty
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has capitalized on a stretch of racetracks he enjoys to have JTG Daugherty Racing on a hot stretch going into the (…)
Insights & Analysis 9hr ago
INSIGHT: Herta makes team ownership look easy
Bryan Herta had himself quite a day last Saturday. While he was battling the elements at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, (…)
Insights & Analysis 9hr ago
MEDLAND: Here's where tensions will rise in F1 this year
2022 has been a Formula 1 season largely without controversy so far. Well, major controversy at least. Perhaps it’s Lewis Hamilton and (…)
Insights & Analysis 9hr ago
INSIGHT: Dreyer & Reinbold’s full-time part-time team
On the surface, Dennis Reinbold’s team might be perceived as an Indy-only operation, a band of Speedway-loving racers who turn up each (…)
