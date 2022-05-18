Wednesday Indy 500 practice rained out

Rain forced the cancellation of practice Wednesday for the 106th Indianapolis 500, as showers that arrived in the Indianapolis area shortly before the scheduled start of noon prevented any cars from turning laps. It is the first total washout of an Indianapolis 500 practice day since May 17, 2016.

Practice will resume from noon-6 p.m. Thursday.

IndyCar also announced a modification to the schedule for next Monday’s practice session, to 1-3 p.m. ET. Moving from the originally scheduled time of noon-2 p.m. will give teams that participated in Top 12 Qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday, more time to change to their race engines, the series stated. Teams that qualified in the 13th to 33rd positions Saturday, May 21 will not turn laps on the 2.5-mile oval Sunday and will be allowed to change engines that day.