TV ratings: Indy GP, Kansas

Racing continued to ramp up the month of May, with numbers that were little changed from their 2021 equivalents, albeit trending slightly down.

NASCAR’s Cup Series round at Kansas averaged a 1.43 rating and 2.337 million household viewers on FS1, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily. That was comparable to the numbers from Dover that ran on this weekend last year (1.45/2.431m), also on the Fox cable outlet, as well as last week at Darlington (1.45/2.614m) on FS1.

Camping World Truck Series action from Kansas Saturday night on FS1 averaged 0.37/660,000 viewers, identical in rating although down in viewers from last week’s Friday night round at Darlington (0.37/583,000). The ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Saturday afternoon on FS1 averaged 0.26/440K).

The NTT IndyCar Series returned to action on NBC at the Indianapolis road course, averaging 0.60/998,000 viewers on NBC. Last year’s Indy GP, also on free-to-air NBC, averaged 0.64/1.027m.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing on FS1 from Virginia followed the same year-on-year trend of the weekend, averaging 0.45/763,000 viewers for Sunday night’s final eliminations on FS1. Last year’s Charlotte finals on this weekend averaged 0.48/818K on the same network.