VIDEO: Indy GP race report with winner Colton Herta

Colton Herta, winner of the Indy GP, dines on meatballs and champagne as he and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the wildest race of the year.
Watch below or click here.
It took 35 races to get there, but IndyCar’s new-for-2020 aeroscreen was finally put through a proper wet-weather test. Few complaints were (…)
Linus Lundqvist leaned down and kissed the side of his car, expressing gratitude and jubilation after conquering a more than six-hour day at (…)
Kyle Busch is living two separate lives early in NASCAR’s Next Gen era as he tries to recreate the championship-level performance he (…)
Matt Hagan was part of another record-setting day at Virginia Motorsports Park, making the quickest Funny Car run in track history (…)
Back in the days of his own race driving career, Bryan Herta’s followers were stricken with “Herta-mania.” While he has long (…)
Just past the halfway point of the Mid-Ohio 120, Eric Foss and the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4 appeared to have the two-hour (…)
Joey Logano has a simple message for William Byron: Keep escalating things if you dare. Logano and Byron found themselves at odds after a (…)
Christopher Bell will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green at Kansas Speedway. For the third time in the opening 13 races of the (…)
Starting 18th, Marcus Ericsson was one member of a deep driving pool to motor from the rear of the field to a strong finish by the end of (…)
While others fought through left-rear tire issues, the Busch brothers kicked off NASCAR’s spring Kansas Speedway race weekend in style. (…)
