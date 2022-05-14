VIDEO: Indy GP race report with winner Colton Herta

VIDEO: Indy GP race report with winner Colton Herta

Colton Herta, winner of the Indy GP, dines on meatballs and champagne as he and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss the wildest race of the year.

