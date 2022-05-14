IMSA, Radio Show Limited renew partnership

IMSA Radio, which broadcasts coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will continue after the sanctioning body and Radio Show Limited confirmed a renewal of their longstanding partnership through the end of 2022. The online feed is available worldwide.

IMSA Radio commentary includes popular sports car announcers John Hindhaugh, Jeremy Shaw and Shea Adam. The organization has provided live audio coverage for all WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge and Prototype Challenge races since 2015. Commentary is also provided for other IMSA-sanctioned single-make series including Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires and Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands.

“IMSA Radio has been long established as the worldwide voice of North America’s premier sports car endurance racing series,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Sports car fans have come to know and love the entertaining and informative ways in which the IMSA Radio team delivers nonstop IMSA action to fans, whether they’re taking it in from the hillsides or grandstands at-track or listening in from anywhere else around the world.”

The RSL broadcasting team is heard over the track public address system at all IMSA races in addition to airing live on IMSA.com, RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio. In addition, the organization provides the audio for IMSA’s international television broadcasts.

“IMSA rightly deserves its reputation for providing some of the most entertaining and exciting racing in the world,” said RSL Managing Director, Eve Hewitt. “In addition, it’s important to recognize that IMSA’s success lies in its ability to build great partnerships. The co-production between IMSA and RSL is a perfect example of how cooperation, passion and experience can combine to deliver world-class content to a global audience.”

The next IMSA Radio broadcast for the flagship WeatherTech Championship is Sunday’s Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, which airs at 2 p.m. Eastern.