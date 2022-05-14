IMS adds Caesar's Sportsbook as official betting partner

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has entered into an agreement with Caesars Sportsbook to name the company as its official sports betting partner of the Indy 500 and IMS.

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership with Caesars and believe their on-site presence – which is a first for our storied facility – will give fans a new opportunity to engage with the on-track action at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS president Doug Boles. “This is another reason to look forward to an epic and historic Month of May at IMS.”

According to IMS, “The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza will greet spectators on practice and race days during the Month of May, providing Caesars Sportsbook app users with an elevated viewing experience, complimentary food and drink, live entertainment and racing games to go along with branded giveaways throughout the course of every race. Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook receives access to IMS logos and marks, digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of exclusive VIP speedway experiences for its users at IMS available through the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

“The IMS partnership includes race day support with video board placements, PA announcements and program ads to promote Caesars Sportsbook. In celebration of the 106th running of the Indy 500, Caesars Sportsbook will offer new customers an exciting promotion: download the Caesars Sportsbook app and make a first-time deposit of $20 to receive $106 in free bets along with entry into the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.”