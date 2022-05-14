Ericsson claws from rear of field to finish to P4 at Indy GP

Starting 18th, Marcus Ericsson was one member of a deep driving pool to motor from the rear of the field to a strong finish by the end of the rain-and caution-filled Indianapolis Grand Prix.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver took the No. 8 Honda to fourth at the end of the two-hour timed race and got there after being hit from behind and sustaining heavy damage to the rear wing, pitting under caution to have it replaced and staying out at the next long caution to inherit the lead. Ericsson would fall to last among those on the lead lap as drivers on fresher tires flew by and pitted with the rest to go through wet and dry tires and cycled his way to fourth as others spun off or surrendered their positions.

“It was one of those rollercoaster races,” Ericsson told RACER. “Starting a bit in the back after a disappointing qualifying day yesterday, we had to see what we could do and the rain definitely was an opportunity.

“I felt really good at the start of the race, was moving forward, and then I got to Turn 7, got spun around and got a lot of damage on my rear of the car; the rear wing was hanging off. I went down to P25 and though this is gonna be a terrible day.”

Ericsson’s No. 8 CGR crew made swift repairs and got him out without losing a lap.

“The guys managed to repair the car, and it still had some damage on it, but we were making our way forward again; got to the top 15, and then I saw the clouds coming closer,” he said. “I was like, ‘Get over here, get over here!’ because I felt really good in the rain and that presented and opportunity. I managed to drive really well and the car was behaving really well. This was a good result for us to go with into the 500.”