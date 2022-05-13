Dixon fuming after "horrendous" qualifying run at Indy GP

Scott Dixon isn’t known for letting his emotions boil to the surface, but the six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion has grown weary of the recent qualifying struggles with his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

For the season to date, Dixon’s qualifying average is 12.4 after adding in his run to 21st-place in Friday’s session for the Indy Grand Prix. But the source of Dixon’s anger stems from the last three rounds where he lined up 16th at Long Beach, 13th at Barber Motorsports Park, and now 21st on the Indy road course, which averages to a starting position of 16.6.

With his teammate, 2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou, securing a second-place start in the field of 27 cars, there’s a lot of speed waiting to be found in his No. 9 entry.

“It’s just frustrating, man,” Dixon said. “I think everybody can see that we’re making swings where we shouldn’t be. It’s just a different car every time you go out, so we’re trying to adjust for that and find the best balance. Honestly, it’s sucks right now. We’ve got to sort it out.”

If there was one point of encouragement, Dixon was pleased with the car’s performance in race trim.

“I feel like race pace has been good, and everybody on the car has been doing a tremendous job,” he said. “But when you qualify this far back, it’s just horrendous.”