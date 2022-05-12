IndyCar to put renewed focus on driving standards after Barber clash

Following the heated on-track clash involving Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park and the spirited words from Rahal that followed, the NTT IndyCar Series says it will reinforce its expectations for clean driving before practice gets underway on Friday for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

“We will make sure and we will address what needs to be addressed coming out of Barber and make sure we’re all okay going into the GP,” IndyCar president Jay Frye told RACER.

IndyCar’s race control team determined that no actionable response was needed after Grosjean made contact with Rahal two times in the same corner. Frye says the series was unable to find fault in the matter, which led to the absence of a penalty.

“It’s hard to officiate intent, whether it was intentional or not,” he said. “We’ve tried to be very consistent in the way we’ve officiated over the years, and we have no plan to officiate any differently than we have the last six or seven years. Everybody will be good going into this weekend.”