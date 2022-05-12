Ganassi signs Simpson to multi-year development deal

Chip Ganassi Racing has signed 17-year-old Kyffin Simpson to a multi-year development deal. According to CGR, the Indy Lights driver from Barbados will receive “driver mentorship, race strategy and engineering support for his No. 21 TJ Speed Motorsports” program on the Road to Indy.

“We are always interested in bringing in talented individuals who can contribute to the success of our team,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “Kyffin has impressed us with his driving abilities, especially at such a young age, and we wanted to find a path toward bringing him into the Ganassi family.”

Simpson, winner of the Formula Regional Americas Championship in 2021 with seven victories, earned an Indy Lights graduation prize from Honda Performance Development, which powers the FRA series. Currently ranked seventh among the 14 full-time Indy Lights drivers, the young resident of the Cayman Islands should benefit from CGR’s influence as he builds towards a future in the big series.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the support from Chip, Mike Hull and the whole CGR team. This is a huge opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it. My ambition has always been to race with a championship-winning IndyCar team, and I’m now taking a major step towards that goal.”