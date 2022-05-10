NHRA to run first-ever Pro Mod shootout specialty race at Brainerd

The Fuel Tech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon is set to hold its first-ever shootout specialty race at Brainerd International Raceway in August.

The top 16 in points following the NHRA Pro Mod stop a week earlier in Topeka will be eligible to compete in the D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout at Brainerd. If one or more of the top 16 don’t attend the race in Brainerd, the next-highest in the points standings will be eligible to compete in the shootout, which will have a total purse of $25,000.

“It’s great to see D-Wagon’s enthusiasm for Pro Mod racing and for them to showcase that excitement with this new D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout,” NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration Josh Peterson said. “This will be a big opportunity for the standout NHRA Pro Mod teams to compete in a shootout event in front of a huge amount of race fans in Brainerd, and I know they’re all looking forward to putting on a show.”

The winner of the Pro Mod Shootout will also have a chance to double up and pick up an event win the next day. The class made its debut at the facility in 2021, and the teams will look to perform on an even bigger stage this year with the specialty race within a race.

“Our fans at Brainerd International Raceway enjoyed seeing NHRA Pro Mod in action for the first time last year and we knew they were already excited to see the class return to the schedule,” Brainerd International Raceway Owner Kristi Copham said. “By adding the NHRA Pro Mod Shootout with a local company like D-Wagon as the sponsor, it makes a huge weekend even bigger and we can’t wait for our fans to experience it all.”