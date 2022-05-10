BorgWarner raises the stakes for Castroneves at the Indy 500

Helio Castroneves and his Meyer Shank Racing team took home $1,828,305 for their win at the Indianapolis 500 in 2021, and if they can repeat the feat and win on May 29, BorgWarner will push the earnings past $2 million.

The company behind the Indy 500’s world-famous trophy and supplier of turbochargers to the NTT IndyCar Series’ engine builders is ready to reward Castroneves, the four-time Indy winner, with an additional $400,000 if he becomes the first to score back-to-back victories at the Speedway since he won in 2001 and 2002.

“BorgWarner takes great pride in our extensive history with this classic motorsport event, and we enjoy upping the ante with this exciting rolling jackpot,” said BorgWarner CEO Frederic Lissalde. “We’re on the edge of our seats waiting to see if Helio will once again claim the jackpot or if another driver will be immortalized on this year’s coveted Borg-Warner Trophy.”

Inspired by last year’s victory and his membership in the exclusive four-time winner’s club, Castroneves and MSR have embarked on the ‘Drive for Five’ where the 47-year-old is seeking to become Indy’s first and only five-time winner. As the last driver to win consecutive Indy 500s, the BorgWarner fund has increased on an annual basis for the last 20 years. Established in 1995, the back-to-back payout reached $160,000 when Castroneves claimed the prize in 2002.