Toyota to the top in third Spa WEC practice

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s pair of GR010 Hybrid Hypercars topped the times in the final 60-minute Free Practice session for the 6 Hours of Spa at Spa-Francorchamps with the No. 7 of Kamui Kobayashi fastest with a 2m03.225s, two-tenths ahead of Brendon Hartley in the sister No. 8 car as hypercard re-asserted themselves after LMP2s had led the way in the first two sessions.

The push for a top slot from the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus squad was spoiled with a trip into the gravel at Campus corner from Pipo Derani in his first race with the team since Le Mans in 2021. The No. 708 SCG 007 had to be craned back on track and cruised back to the pits.

That left the No. 9 Prema ORECA LMP2 to clinch third-fastest time overall for Louis Deletraz with a 2m04.454s. Deletraz’s mark, though, was a second clear of the best effort of the Sebring-winning No. 36 Alpine A480.

Robin Frijns took his No. 31 WRT ORECA to second in class, 0.569s behind Deletraz.

Porsche again dominated the GTE-Pro running, Kevin Estre with a 2m13.102s in the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR-19, again ahead of the No. 91 of Gianmaria Bruni. The two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos of James Calado and Antonio Fuoco were third and fourth fastest ahead of Nick Tandy in the No. 64 Corvette; the C8.R, though, was 1.1 seconds off the Session-leading Porsche mark.

