‘Drive to Survive’ renewed for two further seasons on Netflix

The documentary series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” has been renewed for a further two seasons on Netflix.

The behind-the-scenes show is released ahead of each new F1 season, showing previously unseen footage with the teams and drivers. It has been largely credited with the boom in popularity for the sport in the United States since it launched in 2019, with multiple other racing categories keen to create their own versions, and Netflix has committed to a fifth and sixth season on its platform.

The show is is executive-produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (“Amy,” “Senna”) and Paul Martin (“Diego Maradona”) for Box to Box Films, and has regularly featured in the top 10 most-watched lists globally, with season four being the most-viewed so far.

Season five is already in production, with Box to Box filming with the teams since pre-season testing in Barcelona.

