IMSA talent added to 2022 Le Mans entry list

The 186-driver line-up for the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans was confirmed today with a number of previously unannounced additions, including a significant influx of IMSA talent to both the LMP2 and GTE AM rosters:

In LMP2, Swiss team Cool Racing has added Ricky Taylor to its No. 37 ORECA line-up alongside their regular European Le Mans Series pairing of Yifei Ye and Nikles Krutten.

Tristan Vautier joins the No. 44 ARC Bratislava crew alongside team owner Miro Konopka and young Dutch up and comer Bent Viscaal.

The No. 47 Algarve Pro Racing ORECA crew is confirmed as reigning ELMS LMP2 Pro-Am champion John Falb, German racer Sophia Floersch and Williams F1 race starter Jack Aitken.

In GTE Am, Iron Lynx fields ex-IMSA GTD champion Alessandro Balzan in its No. 60 Ferrari while Richard Heistand joins Matteo Cressoni and Giancarlo Fisichella in the No. 80 488 GTE.

Longtime Le Mans regular JMW Motorsport will field Renger van der Zande, Mark Kvamme and Jason Hart in its No. 66 Ferrari.

The No. 93 Proton Competition Porsche fields Hollywood star Michael Fassbender in his first start at Le Mans, supported by Matt Campbell and Zacharie Robichon.

Adrian de Leener completes the No. 99 Hardpoint Porsche line-up with Katherine Legge and Rob Ferriol, this an entry earned via an automatic invitation awarded by IMSA.