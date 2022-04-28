Capps switches to Toyota

Ron Capps has aligned his Ron Capps Motorsports team with Toyota. The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon at zMax Dragway ahead of this weekend’s 4-Wide Nationals at zMax in Concord, N.C. Capps’ Toyota Supra GR Funny Car gives the manufacturer three drivers in the division, alongside J.R. Todd of Kalitta Motorsports and Alexis DeJoria of DC Motorsports.

“Ron Capps is a proven champion in NHRA competition and all-around one of the truly entertaining and engaging personalities in the pit area,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Toyota, Toyota Motor North America. “The drivers that pilot not only our GR Supra Funny Cars but all of our TGRNA vehicles in NHRA competition are not only talented behind the wheel but also as ambassadors for our brand on and off the racetrack. And we couldn’t be happier to welcome Ron and his team to the family.”

Toyota provides teams with tow vehicles and engineering, technology and trackside support. In addition to now fielding three Funny Car drivers, Toyota has five Top Fuel drivers.

Capps departed his longtime home at Don Schumacher Racing to branch out on his own this season. He is the second-winningest driver in Funny Car history (67 wins) behind John Force and has 129 final round appearances.

Capps is third in the Funny Car standings going into zMax Dragway. The last time the series was a 4-wide event was in Las Vegas earlier this season, where Capps defeated Robert Hight, Matt Hagan and DeJoria in the final round.

“For Ron Capps Motorsports to partner with Toyota is literally a dream come true,” Capps said. “One thing I’ve learned pretty quickly as a team owner is how important it is to surround yourself with good people, and nothing exemplifies that more than what I’ve experienced with Toyota already. The commitment, the passion, and the history with Toyota goes hand-in-hand with our NHRA fans, and as someone who grew up in the sport, I can’t tell you how exciting it is for me to represent and join the family of Toyota drivers. It’s an exciting partnership for us, and being able to debut the NAPA Auto Parts GR Supra Funny Car is one of the highlights of my NHRA career.”