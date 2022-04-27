TV ratings: Imola, Talladega

It was back to the high banks for NASCAR last weekend, and the stock car TV audience responded strongly.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega averaged a 2.61 Nielsen rating and 4.682 million household viewers on FOX, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up nearly 700,000 from the previous week’s dirt race at Bristol (which ran late into the night), although down a tick from last year’s spring round at Talladega (2.81/4.701m).

Also back on FOX last weekend, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega on Saturday also drew well, averaging 1.29/2.061m, ahead of last year’s 1.04/1.596m on the same channel.

Back in a more accessible timeslot, Formula 1 regained its upward momentum ahead of its debut race in Miami next month. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola averaged 0.66/1.003m viewers on ESPN. While a little behind the opening races in the Middle East, it was still the sixth most-viewed F1 race on cable on record, according to ESPN, and lifts the season average for the first four races to 1.1 million viewers, up from 909K through the first four grands prix of 2021.

The ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega averaged 0.35/532,000 Saturday on FS1, up from 0.29/471K on the same network last year.

Monster Energy Supercross from Foxboro Saturday on NBC averaged 0.32/476,000, down from the previous week’s 0.37/609K on NBC from St. Louis.

Delayed coverage of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing finals from Houston on FS1 Sunday night averaged 0.23/426,000, near identical to the 0.25/422K last time out at Las Vegas.