Funding approved for Laguna Seca upgrades

More than a year of talking will be turned into long overdue action after the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a series of upgrades at its ageing Laguna Seca property.

“The Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved $9.7 million in funding for crucial repairs at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, the only major track in the United States that is government owned,” the city wrote. “Work that will be done includes resurfacing the iconic track and replacing the Start/Finish Bridge. Late last year, the Board approved $450,000 for the design work for these projects.

“The County of Monterey Public Works, Facilities and Parks Department and the County’s Laguna Seca Recreation Area management firm, A&D Narigi Consulting LLC., are working with design consultants to complete plans, formalize the bid package, and acquire any necessary permits. Plans are to have the work completed in time for the 2023 racing season.”

Supervisor Mary Adams, one of the circuit’s greatest advocates, was relieved to see real progress will be made in modernizing the road course which debuted in 1957.

“The track has been neglected far too long,” she said, “and if we are going to continue to compete in the world market of racing where we get international coverage, and that international coverage is what brings people to our county.”