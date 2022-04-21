Sainz signs Ferrari contract extension through 2024

Carlos Sainz has extended his Ferrari contract by a further two years in a move that confirms his position in the team through 2024.

The Spaniard is in his second season with the Scuderia, having impressed in his debut year in beating teammate Charles Leclerc to finish fifth in the drivers’ championship. Sainz is currently third in the standings after retiring from the Australian Grand Prix, and says his target is to tick off his first victory as soon as possible after the show of faith from Ferrari in extending his deal.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari,” Sainz said. “I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.

“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.

“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”

The contract aligns Sainz with teammate and championship leader Leclerc, who also has a deal in place until the end of 2024, and team principal Mattia Binotto says the duo represent the strongest line-up in F1.

“I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos’ contract, thus ensuring stability and continuity,” Binotto said. “In his time so far with the team, he has proved to have the talent we expected from him, delivering impressive results and making the most of all opportunities.

“Outside the car, he is a hard worker with an eye for the smallest detail, which has helped the whole group to improve and progress. Together, we can aim for ambitious targets and I’m sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fueling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team.”