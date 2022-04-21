PODCAST: Wood Brothers crew chief Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson is a return guest to The Racing Writer’s Podcast but it’s a completely different conversation as we focus on Wilson’s first year as Cup Series crew chief and how he got here.

* Wilson reveals how the 21 team believes it found the reason for its rough start to the season

* What Wilson remembers of his dad being an engineer for Robert Pressley and the Skol car

* Getting his racing start with the Kimmel family; working in the race shop and the grocery store meat department

* Going from the Kimmel team straight to Team Penske and the Cup Series

* Memories of working on the 77 team with Brendan Gaughan

* How Next Gen has changed things for crew chiefs; keeping a close eye on the parts going on the car

* What he’s seen from his rookie driver Harrison Burton, good and bad

* What he is looking for from the 21 team getting into the summer months