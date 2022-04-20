Castroneves crashes during IMS Open Test

Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves found the wall in testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday afternoon, spinning into the wall at Turn 2 while exiting the pits.

The four-time Indy winner hit with the right side of his No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda, which crawled to a stop before he climbed out under his own power.

Castroneves did not appear to be injured in the impact. It’s unclear whether the MSR team will be able to repair the car to continue running at the Indy Open Test on Thursday.