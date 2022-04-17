Mural in memory of the late Bob Jenkins planned for his hometown

Friends of the late Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar broadcaster Bob Jenkins have come together to raise funds for a mural to be painted on a two-story building in his hometown of Liberty, Ind.

Lost to brain cancer last August, Jenkins’ absence from May’s Indy 500 will mark an unfortunate first, but with his indelible impact on the sport, the hope is to add a permanent remembrance in Liberty which will honor the city’s proud son.

“Bob never forgot where he came from, a small community 70 miles southeast of Indianapolis,” Union Country Development Corporation director Melissa Browning wrote on a GoFundMe page created to support the mural initiative.

“His cherished community would like to create this heartfelt tribute to a humble man that truly believed ‘he was a race fan that just got lucky.’ However, this project depends upon the ease of access and transparency of this page and its success. The mural will honor his life and encourage our youth to ‘Dare to Dream’ that all things in life our possible.

“The mock-up is not the finished product; we are working with renowned artist Pamela Bliss to create an incredible work of art. Funds raised will provide compensation to the artist and any required maintenance over time. If this page is extremely successful beautification of our community will be made in Bob’s name.”

Those who are interested in supporting the Jenkins mural can donate here.