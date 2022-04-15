Porsche Rennsport Reunion set to return in 2023

The location has yet to be announced, but that won’t dissuade Porsche fans from making plans to attend the latest edition of the popular Rennsport Reunion gathering when it returns in 2023.

The seventh edition of Rennsport, which takes place every five years, follows the most recent gathering which took place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2018, where Porsche race cars from every era and form of competition were featured on and off the track.

“We’re all excited to be able to announce the return of the Rennsport Reunion, which is always a highlight of Porsche motorsports enthusiasm and heritage” said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “Rennsport Reunion has grown quickly over the years into a truly one-of-a-kind experience of sight, sound and emotions. For a few days, it feels like everyone thrilled by the brand is united in one place, on and off the track, as one Porsche family. We’ll announce the date and location soon, but this much I can share already: Our ambition is to make Rennsport Reunion VII the best one yet.”