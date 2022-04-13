Racing on TV, April 15-17

Trans Am races stream live for free, no app required

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted.

Friday, April 15

Bristol

practice 3:00-4:00pm

5:30-6:30pm Bristol

practice 4:00-5:00pm

6:30-9:30pm

Saturday, April 16

Atlanta 3:00-6:00pm Bristol

qualifying 4:30-6:00pm Bristol

qualifying 6:00-7:00pm Bristol

race pre-race

7:00-8:00

race

8:00-10:00pm

Sunday, April 17

Imola 1:00-2:00pm (D) Daytona 2:00-3:00pm

4:30-5:30pm

(D) Bristol

race pre-race

6:00-7:00pm

race

7:00-10:00pm Sonoma 10:00pm-

12:00am (SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

