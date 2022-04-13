Racing on TV, April 15-17

Trans Am races stream live for free, no app required
The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live telecasts unless noted.
Friday, April 15
|Bristol
practice
|3:00-4:00pm
5:30-6:30pm
|
|Bristol
practice
|4:00-5:00pm
6:30-9:30pm
|
Saturday, April 16
|Atlanta
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying
|4:30-6:00pm
|
|Bristol
qualifying
|6:00-7:00pm
|
|Bristol
race
|pre-race
7:00-8:00
race
8:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, April 17
|Imola
|1:00-2:00pm (D)
|
|Daytona
|2:00-3:00pm
4:30-5:30pm
(D)
|
|Bristol
race
|pre-race
6:00-7:00pm
race
7:00-10:00pm
|
|Sonoma
|10:00pm-
12:00am (SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
