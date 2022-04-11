RACER Sweepstakes: 2022 Discover IMSA – Laguna Seca (Terms and Conditions)

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: This RACER sweepstakes (“2022 Discover IMSA – Laguna Seca”) is open only to those who sign up at the online sweepstakes page, are 19 years of age as of the date of entry and to legal residents of the U.S., void where prohibited to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Employees of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (the “sponsor”) their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, suppliers and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each are not eligible to participate in this sweepstakes.

2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, you agree to be fully, unconditionally bound by these rules and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements set forth herein. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of Racer Media & Marketing, as final and binding as it relates to the content. The sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

3. Sweepstakes Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on April 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT and ending April 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM PDT. Any entries received beyond this period will not be eligible to win.

4. How to Enter: The sweepstakes must be entered by submitting a one-time entry using the online form provided by the sweepstakes site. The entrant must fulfill all sweepstakes requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize:

(i) submission of requested contact information

(ii) agreement to the rules outlined herein

Entries that are not complete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Racer Media & Marketing. You may enter only once and you must fill in the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If you use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Racer Media & Marketing.

5. Prizes: Six (6) winners will each receive a (i) “Discover IMSA Experience” for one person, (ii) two 3-day general admission and paddock passes, and (iii) parking to the 2022 Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, presented by Motul, a $290.00 value item each, valid only between April 29 – May 1, 2022. Actual/appraised value and total items given away may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution permitted except at sponsor’s discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winners. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by the winners are permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Racer Media & Marketing to use winners’ name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

6. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner selection and notification: Eligible winner entries will be selected in a random drawing by Racer Media & Marketing to win a prize. Winners will be notified via email and or phone number entered in the sweepstakes within one (1) day following the sweepstakes entry period, starting April 17, 2022 at 11:00 PM PDT. Racer Media & Marketing shall have no liability for a winner’s failure to receive notices due to winner’s spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or from winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If a selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, or fails to confirm prize claim with Racer Media & Maketing within one (1) day from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and releases as required, prize may be forfeited and/or an alternate winner selected.

The receipt by winners of the prizes offered in this sweepstakes is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER (AT SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE sweepstakes AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Rights Granted by you: By entering this sweepstakes you understand that Racer Media & Marketing, anyone acting on behalf of Racer Media & Marketing, including the sponsor, or its respective licensees, successors and assigns will have the right, where permitted by law, without any further notice, review or consent to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use, worldwide in any media now known or hereafter in perpetuity and throughout the World, your entry, including, without limitation, the entry and winner’s name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image or statements about the sweepstakes, and biographical information as news, publicity or information and for trade, advertising, public relations and promotional purposes without any further compensation.

9. Terms: Racer Media & Marketing reserves the right, in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes should a virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the sweepstakes. In such case, Racer Media & Marketing may select the recipients from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) action taken. Racer Media & Marketing reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the sweepstakes or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. Racer Media & Marketing has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the sweepstakes, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to; multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by sweepstakes rules; or the use of bots, macros or scripts or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Racer Media & Marketing reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

10. Limitation of Liability: By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Racer Media & Marketing and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the sweepstakes and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the promotion; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the promotion or the processing of entries.

11. Disputes: THIS sweepstakes IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF the U.S. AND California, WITHOUT REGARD TO CONFLICTS OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this sweepstakes, participant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in California having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this sweepstakes), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

12. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the privacy policy stated on the Racer Media & Marketing web site, “racer.com”. To read the privacy policy, click here. This includes the right to provide the sponsor and its affiliates with information pertaining and submitted in the sweepstakes.

13. Sponsor: The sponsor of the sweepstakes is WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas, CA 93908, USA.